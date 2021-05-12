Signata Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded up 29.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Signata has traded 130.3% higher against the US dollar. One Signata coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000782 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signata has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $395,845.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00084755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018920 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00067884 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.59 or 0.00922899 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002132 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00110734 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.43 or 0.00063165 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,132,316 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Signata Coin Trading

