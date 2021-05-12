Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signature Aviation plc (LON:SIG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.60 ($4.41).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 411 ($5.37) price objective on shares of Signature Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

Shares of LON:SIG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 396.60 ($5.18). 884,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,335,665. Signature Aviation has a 1-year low of GBX 177.50 ($2.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 445.14 ($5.82). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 403.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 362.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -494.50.

Signature Aviation Company Profile

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.