Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,333 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after acquiring an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,140,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $104,604,000 after acquiring an additional 785,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,722,000 after acquiring an additional 749,144 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,917,432.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,057 shares in the company, valued at $41,968,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,727 shares of company stock worth $23,028,286 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

