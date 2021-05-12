Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $47.86. The company has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.51. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.4487 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.36%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

