Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $39.23 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

