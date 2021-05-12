Signaturefd LLC Purchases 2,560 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 111.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,866 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.5% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,545.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PXD has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

NYSE PXD opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.56. The company has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

