Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.67 ($50.20).

LIGHT has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Signify and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 1 year low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Signify Company Profile

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.