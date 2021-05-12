Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIMO shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,997,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,412 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,192,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 704,483 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $33,921,000 after acquiring an additional 155,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,430. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

