Simon Roberts Sells 131,687 Shares of J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) Stock

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) insider Simon Roberts sold 131,687 shares of J Sainsbury stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total transaction of £325,266.89 ($424,963.27).

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 253.90 ($3.32) on Wednesday. J Sainsbury plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 178.55 ($2.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 263.40 ($3.44). The stock has a market cap of £5.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 243.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 230.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. J Sainsbury’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBRY shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 214 ($2.80) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 232.86 ($3.04).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

