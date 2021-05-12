SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period.

Shares of SITE opened at $190.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total transaction of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.88.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

