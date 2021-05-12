SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $233.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.88.

NYSE SITE opened at $190.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.15. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $206.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

