Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €110.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) price target by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €112.50 ($132.35).

Get Sixt alerts:

Sixt stock opened at €116.50 ($137.06) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 52-week low of €54.20 ($63.76) and a 52-week high of €122.10 ($143.65). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €112.73 and a 200-day moving average of €100.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.