SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.73

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.73 and last traded at $31.60, with a volume of 322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 31.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile (NYSE:SKM)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

