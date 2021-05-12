Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ZZZ)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

TSE ZZZ traded down C$1.17 on Wednesday, reaching C$33.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,537. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 19.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.05. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.29 and a 52 week high of C$35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$248.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$206.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZZZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.00.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total value of C$126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,295 shares in the company, valued at C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.