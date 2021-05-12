Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.03

Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 9625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

EM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.90 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Smart Share Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.40 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Smart Share Global in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Smart Share Global Company Profile (NYSE:EM)

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

