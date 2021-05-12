Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Commerzbank lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

NYSE:SNN opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200 day moving average of $40.65. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.