Smith Salley & Associates Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $42.60 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $43.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.94.

Read More: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.