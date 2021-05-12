So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Up 5.6%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)’s stock price was up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 9,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,039,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SY shares. TheStreet cut shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $892.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.75 and a beta of 0.35.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. So-Young International had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $65.08 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in So-Young International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,992,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in So-Young International by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after acquiring an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in So-Young International by 18,073.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 265,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of So-Young International by 13,647.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 210,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth about $582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

So-Young International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

