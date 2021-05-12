Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. 201,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,846. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $32.87 and a one year high of $39.03.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

