Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 313,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 89,221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,150,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,291,000 after purchasing an additional 47,430 shares during the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,654,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,307,000. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,548,000.

VHT traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.90. The stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,741. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.03. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $182.66 and a one year high of $242.54.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

