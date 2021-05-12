Sonata Capital Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 478.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.43. 224,109 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

