Sonata Capital Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,858,492,000 after buying an additional 730,075 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,925,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,331 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $657,788,000 after buying an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,735,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,543,000 after buying an additional 262,782 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.05. 71,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,333. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.93 and a 52-week high of $163.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.49 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.