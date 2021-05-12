Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 709 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Betterment LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,097,000 after buying an additional 1,167,083 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,748,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,484,000 after purchasing an additional 150,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,055,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,276,000 after purchasing an additional 286,817 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after purchasing an additional 352,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,639. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.58. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.65 and a 1 year high of $117.95.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

