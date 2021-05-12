Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce $2.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.92 billion. Sonic Automotive posted sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year sales of $11.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.37 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 9,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $456,346.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,826,153.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,889,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,926 in the last quarter. Insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,918,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,220,000 after acquiring an additional 235,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,238,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after purchasing an additional 47,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,128,000 after purchasing an additional 41,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 361,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after purchasing an additional 59,186 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAH traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,318. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $56.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.31 and a beta of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

