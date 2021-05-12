Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.19

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.19 and last traded at $82.91, with a volume of 33710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.87.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCCO. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.19.

The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $7,815,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 922,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,129,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,563 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,911. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,912,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 21,757 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 53.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 635.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

