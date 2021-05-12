Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Southern First Bancshares posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.75 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SFST. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

SFST traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,617. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

In other news, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $58,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,531.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,676.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,350 shares of company stock worth $850,256. 8.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,398,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,389,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

