Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Eric Debonis Sells 2,800 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SWX traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.89. 248,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,125. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.87%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

