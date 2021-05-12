SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after purchasing an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 205,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,826,000 after purchasing an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $342.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $337.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.28. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $228.30 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.