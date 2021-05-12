SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Position Decreased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $342.91 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $228.30 and a 1 year high of $351.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.28.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

