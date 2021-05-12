SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Purchased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

SPEM stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 87,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,407. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average of $43.10. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

