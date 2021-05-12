SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Shares Sold by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,242 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.52% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $7,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 66,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 91 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,036. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $71.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.