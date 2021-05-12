Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Derek Harding Purchases 5 Shares

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Derek Harding bought 5 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,254 ($42.51) per share, with a total value of £162.70 ($212.57).

Derek Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Derek Harding purchased 3,166 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, for a total transaction of £94,980 ($124,091.98).

SXS opened at GBX 3,166 ($41.36) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.85. Spectris plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,347 ($30.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,499 ($45.71). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,330.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,014.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a GBX 46.50 ($0.61) dividend. This is an increase from Spectris’s previous dividend of $21.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.46%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SXS shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,505 ($45.79) to GBX 3,640 ($47.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectris has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,015 ($39.39).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

