Spendcoin (SPND) Market Capitalization Hits $76.08 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.96 or 0.00083197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00018882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.91 or 0.01017603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00068756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00110056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00060029 BTC.

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

