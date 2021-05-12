Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target Raised to $83.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SR. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

Shares of SR stock opened at $76.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spire by 168.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spire during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

