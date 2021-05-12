SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of Nirogacestat and Mirdametinib which are in clinical stage. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is based in Stamford, United States. “

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on SWTX. Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $96.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -41.26 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $13,617,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 359.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 33,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,969,000 after buying an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.