Sprott Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of TSE SII traded down C$1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.09. 11,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,696. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.78. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$34.00 and a twelve month high of C$57.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$38.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SII. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

