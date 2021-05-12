Sprott (TSE:SII) PT Raised to C$58.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sprott (TSE:SII) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.96% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Sprott stock opened at C$55.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$51.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.78. Sprott has a 12-month low of C$34.00 and a 12-month high of C$57.79.

Sprott (TSE:SII) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.38 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$38.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

