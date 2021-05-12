Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 39,870 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,020,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,956. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

