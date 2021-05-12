SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $53.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

FLOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,871,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPX FLOW by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $69.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is 19.25%.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

