Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Square were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Square by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Square by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Square by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,219,000 after buying an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total transaction of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $21,026,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,264,264 shares of company stock worth $303,249,795. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.43.

SQ opened at $220.65 on Wednesday. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.48 and a 200 day moving average of $224.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.24, a PEG ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

