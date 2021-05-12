SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Announces Earnings Results

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE:SQZ traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 194,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,593. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $36.49.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQZ. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SQZ Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

