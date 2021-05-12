SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,131 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,910,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.54 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

