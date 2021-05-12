SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 14th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

