SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

SSRM traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.61. The company had a trading volume of 974,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,321. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.29 and a 12-month high of C$33.69.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$35.36.

In other news, Director Mike Arthur E. Anglin purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.60 per share, with a total value of C$167,389.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$818,347.20.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

