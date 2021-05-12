StableUSD (USDS) Reaches One Day Volume of $93.00

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. One StableUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. StableUSD has a market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00083656 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $542.51 or 0.01002240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00068581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00110356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00060022 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

