Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.89 Per Share

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.38. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 67.20 ($0.88). The company had a trading volume of 2,145,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,857. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 66.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £266.73 million and a PE ratio of -10.55. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 52 week high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98).

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

