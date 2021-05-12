Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded down $2.96 on Wednesday, hitting $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,382,601. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.42. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.