State of Michigan Retirement System Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $35.05 and a 12 month high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

