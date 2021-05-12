State of Michigan Retirement System Has $8.82 Million Stock Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $494,584,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after buying an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after buying an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $123,529,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.70.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $171.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $172.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.06.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

