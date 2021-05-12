State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American International Group were worth $10,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in American International Group by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in American International Group by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in American International Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 218,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,117,000 after purchasing an additional 31,966 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

AIG stock opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

